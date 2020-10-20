BLOOMFIELD — A parking lot memorial service for Leila Lamprecht, 88, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
HOWELLS — Services for Frank J. “Bud” Barta Jr., 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Howells. Military rites will be prov…
ALBION — Memorial services for Donald J. “Jim” Scarlett Sr., 90, Albion, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Duane Jelinek, 86, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Service in Norfolk.
MADISON — Private services for Eugene “Bud” A. Love, 91, Madison, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry Tyler, 77, Creighton, will be conducted. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
NORFOLK —Services for LaVerne J. Munson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Loren L. Breding, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for David “Bones” F. Swanson, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
