Leigh Ann Ernst, 88, had a fulfilling life as a spouse, mother and grandmother in Norfolk. She was born Feb. 8, 1934, and passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, in Norfolk. She graduated from Ainsworth High School and received her registered nursing degree from Clarkson College of Nursing. She held a master and doctorate degree in philosophy.
Leigh Ann married Robert J. Ernst in 1956. They had a long and happy marriage. They enjoyed wintering in warmer climates and have an extensive dollhouse collection.
She is survived by spouse Robert Ernst; son Robert Ernst II and his spouse, Elaine; granddaughter Lauren Leigh Ernst; and brother William B. Zurcher.
Private family service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln.