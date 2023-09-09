WAYNE — Services for Lee Swinney, 97, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Lee Swinney died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, of Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be held at the Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Carroll.
WAYNE — Memorial services for James L. “Jim” Robinson, 85, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
MADISON — Visitation for David S. DeLaCruz Sr., 48, Madison, will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Sandy Cover, 59, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, of Stanton are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
SANTEE — Services for Theresa Whitlock-Eaton, 62, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate with burial in the Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
STANTON — Graveside services for Shirley J. (Roker) Chilcoat, 97, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Stanton Cemetery. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
MADISON — Visitation for David S. DeLaCruz Sr., 48, Madison, will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
EWING — Services for Nick Hobbs, 47, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Ewing United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the Ewing City Cemetery. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.