Lee Swanson

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Services for Lee V. (Ogle) Swanson, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial will be in the Garner Township Cemetery. The Norfolk Christian Church will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.
1950-2022
Lee Valentine (Ogle) Swanson went to heaven on Aug. 26, 2022, in Norfolk.
Lee was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Donald and Doris (Enos) Ogle. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs in 1968. After high school graduation, Lee moved to Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Christian College. She made her home in Norfolk for the rest of her life.
Lee was a member of Norfolk Christian Church. She was in the choir, a long-standing member of Miriam Circle and ladies Bible study. She loved Nebraska Football, going to her coffee group, Scrabble, reading, researching family genealogy and her walks, which she did every day of her life.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Truitt; a nephew, Kenny Geer III; and her former spouse, Kevin Swanson.
Lee leaves behind a brother, Ken Geer of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Deb Ogle of Council Bluffs; and a sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Lonny Maler of Overland Park, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, greats, great-greats and many friends.
A luncheon will follow services immediately. Memorials will be directed by the family.