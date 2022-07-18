ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Elgin with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Lee Smith died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Lee Smith 1927-2022
Lee is survived by his loving spouse of 71 years, Marie of Elgin; daughters Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield and Pamela Smith of O’Neill; brother Stan Smith of Ainsworth; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joy Harr of Lincoln; and a host of friends and family.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Aubrey and Dean; sisters Fern and Marjorie; son David Smith; daughter Connie Hankin; grandson Jerold Obershaw; and sons-in-law Jim Eisenhauer and Leo Obershaw; and brother-in-law Ervin Harr.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.