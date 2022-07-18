 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Elgin with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Lee Smith died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Lee Smith 1927-2022

Lee is survived by his loving spouse of 71 years, Marie of Elgin; daughters Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield and Pamela Smith of O’Neill; brother Stan Smith of Ainsworth; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joy Harr of Lincoln; and a host of friends and family.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Aubrey and Dean; sisters Fern and Marjorie; son David Smith; daughter Connie Hankin; grandson Jerold Obershaw; and sons-in-law Jim Eisenhauer and Leo Obershaw; and brother-in-law Ervin Harr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Jeannice Nelson

Jeannice Nelson

ALBION — Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, for Jeannice A. Nelson, 90, Albion, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cem…

Maureen Ames

Maureen Ames

A memorial celebration of life for Maureen S. Ames, 63, Lincoln, will take place after cremation. The date is pending.

Arlein Anderson

Arlein Anderson

HOSKINS — Services for Arlein F. Anderson, 93, Hoskins, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lee Smith

Lee Smith

ELGIN — Services for Lee Smith, 95, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Brian Loy and Michael Loy will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin.

Paula Rumsey

Paula Rumsey

NORFOLK — Services for Paula Jean “Jean” Rumsey, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Paula Jean Rumsey died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

Lea Ann Thomas

Lea Ann Thomas

CREIGHTON — Services for Lea Ann Hart Thomas, 55, Creighton, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral H…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara