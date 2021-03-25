PIERCE — Services for Lee Smith, 70, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
In other news
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson, 70, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave, in Norfolk. She died Aug. 13, 2020, after a short bout with pancreatic cancer.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Lee Smith, 70, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.
CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
OAKDALE — Graveside service for Franklin D. Griffith, 81, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate.
STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.