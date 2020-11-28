Leanna Hanson

Graveside services for Leanna K. Hanson, 71, of Rapid City, S.D., were Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish, S.D., with the Rev. Patrick Karn officiating.
She died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
———
Leanna Kay was born Feb. 11, 1949, in Deadwood, S.D., the daughter of Bryce and Annette (Hogen) Christensen. She married John W. Hanson on Aug. 17, 1968, in Spearfish.
Leanna and her family lived in Norfolk for over a decade where she launched her two boys and gained a great appreciation for the Huskers. Leanna was a longtime season ticket holder of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and was very active in the Garden Club in Norfolk. As she “never met a stranger,” Leanna will be remembered by so many.
Leanna is survived by son Chris Hanson (wife Kellie) and grandchildren, Hailey Johnson (husband Joe), Aaron and Alex, son Craig Hanson (wife Jody) and grandchildren, Ashlyn, Samuel, Emily and Caleb; and brothers Loren Christensen (wife Claudie) and Bryce Christensen (wife Lanna).
Leanna was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Memorials have been established in Leanna’s name at Black Hills Discipleship Ministries, P.O. Box 9513, Rapid City, SD 57709.