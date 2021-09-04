NORFOLK — Memorial services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
LeAnn Daniels died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.
LeAnn Lois Daniels was born Sept. 16, 1962, in Norfolk, the daughter of Bob and Cleo (Schuchardt) Wind. She attended Northern Hills Elementary in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1981.
After graduating from Norfolk High School, LeAnn got a job working at Dale Electronics, where she worked for some time before working at Lou’s Thrifty Way in Norfolk.
LeAnn later began working for the Norfolk Regional Center until working at Tastee Treat, where she worked until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed baking, camping, boating on the pontoon boat, watching the birds and nature and watching beautiful sunsets.
LeAnn found a love and ability in creating art, which she expressed though producing rocks. Most of all, she enjoyed the time she got to spend with her family.
She married Steven “Steve” Daniels on Oct. 27, 1999, in Madison.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include a spouse, Steven Daniels of Norfolk; children Levi (Laci) Weber of Tilden and Kati (Chris) Gohring of Norfolk; along with six grandchildren, Paisley, Ryker, Hendrix, Riggins, Dempsey and Oakley; and brother Bill (Karen) Wind of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Steve Wind; and sister Cheryl Weinrich.
Honorary casketbearers will be Brian Lindell, Aaron Weinrich, Jerry Weinrich, Jason Duncan and Jordan Wind.
