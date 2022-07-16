Lea Ann Thomas

CREIGHTON — Services for Lea Ann Hart Thomas, 55, Creighton, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate, with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Lea Ann Hart Thomas died Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence.
1967-2022
Lea Ann (Hart) Thomas was born to her loving parents, Merlyn and Sharon (Eckmann) Hart, on May 31, 1967, in Creighton. She lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed from this life with a smile on her face with her loving children by her side on July 15, 2022.
Lea Ann was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton in 1981. She attended Creighton Community schools where she excelled in sports and driving all the teachers crazy. Whenever there was a prank or anything "ornery" done, Lea was generally the culprit.
Lea Ann married Rod Thomas July 23, 1993, (later divorced) and was blessed with the loves of her life: Amber and Cole. Her children were her world, along with her grandchildren from Amber — Henry and Maeryn, who lovingly referred to their grandma as "Monga.” She and her grandchildren were like peas in a pod! Family was always extremely important to Lea Ann and they always came first before anything else.
Lea Ann was an incredibly hard-working woman. She worked many jobs in her life, but one she enjoyed the most was serving as a CNA at the Creighton Hospital and Nursing Home where she used her gifts of caring for people to help many patients. These gifts were also used to help care for her father, Merlyn, at the end of his life in 2018. Of everything she did in her life, Lea Ann knew that her biggest accomplishment in her life was raising two extraordinary, loving children who she was extremely proud of.
Lea Ann was a great friend to many and will be remembered as someone who was always there to help in any way she could or provide endless amounts of fun and laughter. Her friends meant a lot to her, and she never let anyone leave her presence without a big 'ol hug. She enjoyed endless hours of yard work and planting all kinds of plants and flowers. Camping, enjoying the outdoors, baking and especially anything pertaining to her children or grandchildren were her favorites.
Lea Ann is survived by her daughter, Amber (Thomas) Jorgensen, son-in-law, Josh Jorgensen, grandson, Henry Jorgensen, and granddaughter, Maeryn Jorgensen, all of Randolph, son, Cole Thomas of Houston, Texas; mother, Sharon Hart of Creighton; sister, Kathy Sellin, her husband Kent and their children Melissa, Ashley, Austin and Tyler of Norfolk; and brother, Craig Hart and his wife Marsha Hart of Clearwater, and their two children Tanner and Emma.
She was preceded in death by her father, Merlyn Hart; great-grandparents; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Lea Ann will be missed by many, but certainly left a tremendous number of wonderful memories for everyone to keep her close in their hearts. Please come help us celebrate the joy that Lea Ann brought to all who loved her.