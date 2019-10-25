CREIGHTON — Services for LD Charf, 76, Vashon, Wash., formerly of Royal, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Charf died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Providence Mount St. Vincent in Seattle, Wash.
OSMOND — Services for Linda (Viergutz) Sukup, 71, Navarre, Fla., formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene A. Marks, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Joanne J. McNatt, 89, Yankton, formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Wayne First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Myron “Mike” Moats, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Margaret E. Nelson, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemtery in Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Russel J. Anderson, 75, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Services for Vernon Knapp, 74, Concordia, Mo., formerly of Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia. The Rev. Michael Pottschmidt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Thelma Jessen, 91, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.