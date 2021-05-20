Layne Marksmeier

NORFOLK — Private services for Layne Isaac Marksmeier, infant son of Corbin and Courtney (Sommerfeld) Marksmeier of Norfolk, were Wednesday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Layne was delivered into his heavenly home on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Survivors include Layne’s parents, Corbin and Courtney (Sommerfeld) Marksmeier of Norfolk; his paternal grandfather, Gene (Lacey) Marksmeier of Coleridge; his paternal grandmother, Tina (Kevin) Crawford of Norfolk; his maternal grandparents, Scott (Stacey) Sommerfeld of Norfolk; his maternal great-grandmother, Virginia Miller of Norfolk; aunts and uncles Ashley (Jared) Hastings, Stacey (Dave) Goolsby, Summer Marksmeier, Haydin Marksmeier, Halley (Drew) Carroll, Justin (Karlene) Sommerfeld, Zach (Amber) Sommerfeld.
