Layne Maas

Services for Layne A. Maas, 52, of Wetumka, Okla., were held Wednesday, June 30, at Living Water Church in Wetumka. He died Friday, June 25, 2021.
1969-2021
Layne Alan Maas was born on June 11, 1969, to Lanny and Lynn (Kraus) Maas of Hoskins.
Layne grew up on the family farm north of Hoskins. While there, he competed in Pinewood derby events, showed cattle in 4-H and helped his dad on the farm. After moving with his family to Oklahoma in 1982, Layne played football and marched in the band at Wetumka High School. He also enjoyed riding horses, riding the three-wheeler and attending the church youth group.
After graduation, Layne attended Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and joined the Oklahoma National Guard. He loved animals and spending time with his family and was a member of Living Water Church. He will always be loved and remembered for his quick wit, humor and ability to make others laugh.
Layne is preceded in death by his father, Lanny Maas.
He is survived by his mother, Lynn Maas of Wetumka; siblings Lana (Tom) Woods of Adair, Lindsey (Nina) Maas of Wetumka and Leslie (Lee) Vick of Bearden; and 11 nieces and nephews.