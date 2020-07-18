Lawrence Zavadil

CROFTON — Lawrence R. Zavadil, 90, Crofton, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home on the farm surrounded by family members. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Private family committal service will follow at the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 128. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.