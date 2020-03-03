Lawrence Wubben

HARTINGTON — Services for Lawrence A. Wubben, 96, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
In other news
PLAINVIEW — Services for Joyce M. Splittgerber, 86, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. C. Brian Bucklew will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery east of Pierce.
OSMOND — Services for Roberta L. Price, 72, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jackie Auman, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Lawrence A. Wubben, 96, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services for Bonnie L. Silvernail, 75, Platte, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the First Reformed Church in Platte, S.D. Burial will be in the Platte City Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Marilyn Means, 73, Breda, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial at a later date.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Marilyn Means, 73, Breda, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Fran Connealy, 90, Wayne, formerly of Walthill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walthill.
NORFOLK — Services for Jackie Auman, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Monday, March 2, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.