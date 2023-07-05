Lawrence Wright

 Skip to main content
TILDEN — Memorial services for Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.

Larry died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright was born in Holt County in a little house on a turkey farm. He attended a country school in Holt County until he and his sister Janice, along with his mother Lois, moved to Tilden. Larry attended high school there and worked in construction and highway resurfacing during his summers. Larry graduated from Tilden High School in 1955.

After high school, Larry joined the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and became an aircraft electrician. He worked on the “Looking Glass” aircraft EC-135 throughout his tour. This plane kept an Air Force General in the air 24/7 for 29 years.

Larry married Karen Novotny in Austin, Texas, where he was stationed in 1959. They lived in Omaha until 1966 and then moved to a farm north of Meadow Grove.

Larry worked with his stepfather, Warren Kohl, at Kohl’s Chevrolet. He started farming with Warren and continued until he retired from that hard-working life in 2009. After his retirement, Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing and sharing coffee with his friends in town. He collected antique tractors and always kept them running and polished to display at shows, fairs and parades. Larry also loved music, collecting vinyl records and sheet music.

Larry is survived by his spouse, Karen; a daughter, Terri (Nick) Jackson; a son, Tim Wright; grandchildren Sydney (John), Taylor and Kegan Jackson; and great-grandsons Jackson, Samuel and Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of American Legion: https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org

WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Kenneth L. Ring, 77, Orleans, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

 Appeara