TILDEN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lawrence Wright died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
STANTON — Services for Gladys R. Frank, 96, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gerald W. Osborn, 94, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Ainsworth Congregational Church. Military honors are to be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. A double inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery for Gerald and spou…
NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.
NORFOLK — Kenneth L. Ring, 77, Orleans, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patricia Cummins, 85, Parkville, Mo., formerly of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Linda Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.
Neligh — Services for Loris “Bud “ Jones, 87, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Neligh, are pending at Beyer-Snider Memorial Funeral home in Neligh.