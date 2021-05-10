Lawrence Wattier

You have permission to edit this article.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lawrence L. “Larry” Wattier, 68, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. parish vigil at the church.

Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

1952-2021

Lawrence Leo “Larry” Wattier died Saturday May 8, 2021, at his home in Lincoln surrounded by his family.

He was born June 20, 1952, at Norfolk, the son of Leo and Loretta (Dendinger) Wattier. He was a 1970 graduate of St. Jane Frances de Chantal High School in Randolph. After graduation, he worked for Roman Packing Co. as a meat cutter in Norfolk for a year.

On April 17, 1971, Larry married Deborah Schnoor at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Larry began employment with Wells Blue Bunny Dairy company in Wayne and ran a delivery route out of Norfolk for a few years until he was promoted to branch manager and sales representative in Norfolk. He was employed there for about 20 years.

The couple moved to Lincoln in May 1999. Larry volunteered his time at Madonna’s Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Larry was a longtime Husker fan, loved the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Love for his pets kept him busy walking. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities for many years.

Larry enjoyed visiting with older people and striking up conversations to hear their stories.

Survivors include his spouse of 50 years, Deb Wattier of Lincoln; three daughters, Stacey and Jim Scott of Randolph, Angie and Travis Baumann of Norfolk and Carrie Tweedy of Clearwater, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Sydney Scott and John Gall of Norfolk, Noah and Ella Scott of Randolph, Anden, Taelin, Atley Baumann of Norfolk, Madilyn, Makenna, Sam Tweedy of Clearwater, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Bodey Gall of Norfolk; and four siblings, Jim Wattier of Kansas, Tom and Elaine Wattier of Laurel, Roger and Trudy Wattier of Beatrice and Barbara Burbach of Randolph.

Those preceding him in death include his parents; a brother, Bob Wattier; a brother-in-law, Allen Burbach; and two sisters-in-law, Marie Wattier and Arjean Wattier.

Music will be provided by guitarist and cantor, George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Jim Schnoor, Jon Schnoor, Dave Baier, Jim Scott, Noah Scott, Travis Baumann, Taelin Baumann and Sam Tweedy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Weaver, Tom Barnes, Doug Wattier and Paul Sanders.

The visitation and funeral will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tom McCright

Tom McCright

WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Gaye Mullins

Gaye Mullins

CREIGHTON — Services for Gaye E. Mullins, 73, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Plainview.

Ann Mortensen

Ann Mortensen

WISNER — Services for Ann (Popken) Mortensen, 81, Lincoln, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Brian Reineke

Brian Reineke

NORFOLK — Services for Brian Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.

Darby Cook Sr.

Darby Cook Sr.

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Darby R. Cook Sr., 50, Johnstown, will be at later date at the East Woodlawn Cemetery at Johnstown.

LaRene Konopasek

LaRene Konopasek

LINDSAY — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Looking Glass United Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Samantha Plantenberg

Samantha Plantenberg

CROFTON — Services for Samantha Plantenberg, 30, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, May 8, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 81 .

Lucille Allemang

Lucille Allemang

ELGIN — Services for Lucille “Lucy” Allemang, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Clearwater.

Mark Keenan

Mark Keenan

NORFOLK — Services for Mark A. Keenan, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

