Lawrence Wattier

RANDOLPH — Services for Lawrence L. “Larry” Wattier, 68, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. parish vigil at the church.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2021
Lawrence Leo “Larry” Wattier died Saturday May 8, 2021, at his home in Lincoln surrounded by his family.
He was born June 20, 1952, at Norfolk, the son of Leo and Loretta (Dendinger) Wattier. He was a 1970 graduate of St. Jane Frances de Chantal High School in Randolph. After graduation, he worked for Roman Packing Co. as a meat cutter in Norfolk for a year.
On April 17, 1971, Larry married Deborah Schnoor at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Larry began employment with Wells Blue Bunny Dairy company in Wayne and ran a delivery route out of Norfolk for a few years until he was promoted to branch manager and sales representative in Norfolk. He was employed there for about 20 years.
The couple moved to Lincoln in May 1999. Larry volunteered his time at Madonna’s Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Larry was a longtime Husker fan, loved the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Love for his pets kept him busy walking. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities for many years.
Larry enjoyed visiting with older people and striking up conversations to hear their stories.
Survivors include his spouse of 50 years, Deb Wattier of Lincoln; three daughters, Stacey and Jim Scott of Randolph, Angie and Travis Baumann of Norfolk and Carrie Tweedy of Clearwater, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Sydney Scott and John Gall of Norfolk, Noah and Ella Scott of Randolph, Anden, Taelin, Atley Baumann of Norfolk, Madilyn, Makenna, Sam Tweedy of Clearwater, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Riley and Bodey Gall of Norfolk; and four siblings, Jim Wattier of Kansas, Tom and Elaine Wattier of Laurel, Roger and Trudy Wattier of Beatrice and Barbara Burbach of Randolph.
Those preceding him in death include his parents; a brother, Bob Wattier; a brother-in-law, Allen Burbach; and two sisters-in-law, Marie Wattier and Arjean Wattier.
Music will be provided by guitarist and cantor, George Bradley. Pallbearers will be Jim Schnoor, Jon Schnoor, Dave Baier, Jim Scott, Noah Scott, Travis Baumann, Taelin Baumann and Sam Tweedy.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Weaver, Tom Barnes, Doug Wattier and Paul Sanders.
The visitation and funeral will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.