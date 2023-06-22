 Skip to main content
Lawrence Stuhr

ALBION — Lawrence J. Stuhr, 88, Albion, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Revs. Mark Tomasiewicz and John Hagemann with Deacon James Schindel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

1935-2023

Lawrence Joseph Stuhr Jr. was born June 12, 1935, in Elgin to Lawrence and Mary (Starman) Stuhr Sr. At an early age, he began working with his family on the farm. He served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 4, 1956, until his honorable discharge on Aug. 27, 1957.

He was united in marriage to Ellen Marie Petsche on Sept. 22, 1958, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. They lived in Columbus for a brief period before returning to Boone County, where they farmed near Raeville and Petersburg.

They purchased the home place near Albion and began his farming operation which he grew over the years. They were blessed with five children: Deb, Doug, Sheila, Shelly and Randy. In addition to farming, he worked for Pioneer Seeds for 28 years.

Lawrence was an avid woodworker and made many custom pieces over the years. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his immediate family and extended family. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and was a man of great Catholic faith.

He and Ellen were heavily involved with Marriage and Engaged Encounter, TEC, JC Camp and Cursillo. Lawrence was quoted, “My life has been filled with much love and many blessings. I thank God for giving me a wonderful life. May you all always feel the love of God in your lives.”

Lawrence is survived by his four children: Deb (Ruth) Stuhr of Albion, Doug (Trina) Stuhr of Albion, Sheila (John) Ridgeway of Norfolk, Shelly (Gregg) Ridgeway of Columbus; 10 grandchildren: Ben (Brooke) Stuhr of Albion, Nichola (Tommy) Heesacker of Albion, Jessica (Danny) Lightner of Bennington, Jennifer (Rup) Chakravorty of Madison, Wis., Justine Simons of Omaha, Dana (Justin) Turkel of Bennington, Sadie (Torey) Warren of Omaha, Zach (Morgan) Ridgeway of Columbus, Nick (Emily) Ridgeway of Kearney, Parker (Sydney) Ridgeway of Columbus; 16 great-grandchildren: Bentley, Tucker, Kyler, Allie, Nash, Wylder, Murphy, Sigrid, Max, Margo, Hollynn, Emmitt, Annora, Cecilia, August and Murphy; six sisters: Ann Beckman of Norfolk, Henrietta (George) Gall of Norfolk, Betty (Lyle) Mackel of Neligh, Jodie (Paul) Eisenmenger of Humphrey, Helen (Tim) Larson of Ewing, Dody (Don) Dover of Battle Creek; brother Vet (Shirley) Stuhr of Petersburg; and two sisters-in-law, Dee Stuhr of Bellwood and Barb Stuhr of Columbus.

He was preceded in death his spouse, Ellen Stuhr; a son, Randy Stuhr; parents Lawrence Sr. and Mary Stuhr; two brothers, Tony and Ray Stuhr; and one brother-in-law, Leonard Beckman.

Servers will be Lucas Frey, Gabe Grape; Lector: Rod Stuhr; Music: Dawn Smith and Judy Pribnow. Honorary pallbearers will be Brooke Stuhr, Cola Heesacker, Dana Turkel, Morgan Ridgeway, Sadie Warren, Emily Ridgeway, Sydney Ridgeway, Jessica Lightner, Jennifer Chakravorty and Justine Simons. Pallbearers will be Ben Stuhr, Parker Ridgeway, Zach Ridgeway, Justin Turkel, Nick Ridgeway, Torey Warren, Tommy Heesacker, Brock Henn and Jason Henn.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

