BLOOMFIELD — A celebration of life for Lawrence Schneider, 82, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2021
Lawrence R. Schneider, son of Rudolph and Mathilda (Engelmeyer) Schneider, was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Bloomfield. He attended St. Andrew’s School and Bloomfield High School.
Lawrence was united in marriage to Marcia Hilfiker on July 3, 1958, at Bloomfield. They were blessed with four children: Kathleen, Kevin, Loren and Leslie.
Lawrence lived in and by Bloomfield all his life. Lawrence was a hard worker at many professions: delivering propane fuel, custodian work and night watchman. He loved gardening, butchering and working with meat.
Lawrence also loved deer hunting with his sons and grandsons.
Lawrence was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield.
Lawrence is survived by his spouse, Marcia; his children, Kathleen (Bill) Hoile of Norfolk, Kevin (Ellen) Schneider of Durango, Colo., Loren Schneider of Lincoln and Leslie (Brenda) Schneider of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Steven, Lisa, Jennifer, Stacey, Brandon, Nicholas, Chelsea and Logan; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dorothy DeLaRoi of Sioux City and Delores Nelson of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Bernice Schneider of Bloomfield; and his dear friend, John.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard Schneider and Paul LaVaun Schneider.