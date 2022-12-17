STANTON — Services for Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt, 89, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Stanton followed by a 7 p.m. vigil.
Lawrence Roenfeldt died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2022
Lawrence Albert was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Stanton County to William and Margaret (Splittgerber) Roenfeldt, the 12th of 15 children. He was baptized and confirmed in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He attended Stanton County Schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Stanton High School in 1952.
He married Caroline E. Nau on May 21, 1958, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. They lived all of their lives and raised three children in Stanton.
Lawrence worked at the Farmers Union Co-op Oil Association, Beatrice Foods, then as a self-employed farmer with dairy cattle, hay and row crops until his retirement. He loved the outdoors, fishing, playing cards with family and friends, listening to country western music and polkas, spending time with his grandchildren, working outdoors with his John Deere equipment.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Roenfeldt; brothers and sister-in-law: Emil, Fritz (Delores), Walt and Orville Roenfeldt; sisters and brothers-in-law: Marie (Wayne) Wendt, Mable (Alvin) Hartman, Hilda (Norman) Remm, Ester (Leonard) Sydow, LaVern “Tillie” (Norman) Lehman, Florence “Flossie” (Keith) Carson, Lois Jech, Henry Stuthman and Dallas Anders; niece Donna Wendt; nephews: Brian Severa, Leon Remm, Mike Sydow, Kevin Jech, Dean Wendt and Christopher Nau.
Lawrence is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Caroline; their children, Stephen (Lynn) Roenfeldt, Susan (Alan) Aaberg and Shirley (Brett) Chapman; grandchildren: Jacob and Nathan Roenfeldt, Justin Aaberg and Jade Chapman; sisters: Marcella “Sally” Stuthman, Dorothy Anders, Clara (Dennis) Severa; brother-in-law Keith Jech; and sisters-in-law: Rita Roenfeldt, Janet Roenfeldt and Frances (DeLayne) Loseke; brothers-in-law: Donald Nau (Charlotte Lech), Dwaine (Natalie) Nau; and many nieces and nephews.
