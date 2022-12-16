STANTON — Services for Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt, 89, of Stanton are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Lawrence Roenfeldt died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Beth E. Mackeprang, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terris Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Renee Sazama, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
MENOMINEE — Services for Duane G. Jansen, 57, of Yankton will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
