NELIGH — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Reuss, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Neligh with 7 p.m. wake
Lawrence Reuss died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home in Neligh.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1948-2022
Lawrence Robert “Larry” Reuss was born on Aug. 17, 1948, to Philomena (Rose) and Lawrence Reuss Sr. at Norfolk. He grew up in Elgin, where he attended school at St. Boniface Catholic and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School with the class of 1966.
On Feb. 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Richart at St. Bonaventure at Raeville. Larry worked Tunink Construction in Elgin; Bennet Implement, Eisenman Implement in Madison; Williams Mgt. in Neligh; OK Tire Store; Sieg Auto Parts, was a self-employed mechanic, over-the-road truck driver and a farmhand truck driver.
He was a Boy Scout leader, belonged to Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus and Community Choir. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping and water sports.
Survived by his spouse of 53 years, Mary Reuss of Neligh; his children, Kevin (Roechelle) Reuss of Neligh, Lynette (Eric) Teegerstrom of Firth and Shelly (Trent) Meyer of Fremont; eight grandchildren; sisters Ceceila Skalak of Columbus, Phyllis (Tom) Foland of Omaha, Mary Jane (Rodney) Vyff of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and brother John (Diane) Reuss of Weeping Water.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Reuss; and sister-in-law Jule Reuss.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.