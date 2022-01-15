 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence Reuss

Lawrence Reuss

NELIGH — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Reuss, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Neligh with 7 p.m. wake

Lawrence Reuss died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

1948-2022

Lawrence Robert “Larry” Reuss was born on Aug. 17, 1948, to Philomena (Rose) and Lawrence Reuss Sr. at Norfolk. He grew up in Elgin, where he attended school at St. Boniface Catholic and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School with the class of 1966.

On Feb. 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Richart at St. Bonaventure at Raeville. Larry worked Tunink Construction in Elgin; Bennet Implement, Eisenman Implement in Madison; Williams Mgt. in Neligh; OK Tire Store; Sieg Auto Parts, was a self-employed mechanic, over-the-road truck driver and a farmhand truck driver.

He was a Boy Scout leader, belonged to Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus and Community Choir. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping and water sports.

Survived by his spouse of 53 years, Mary Reuss of Neligh; his children, Kevin (Roechelle) Reuss of Neligh, Lynette (Eric) Teegerstrom of Firth and Shelly (Trent) Meyer of Fremont; eight grandchildren; sisters Ceceila Skalak of Columbus, Phyllis (Tom) Foland of Omaha, Mary Jane (Rodney) Vyff of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and brother John (Diane) Reuss of Weeping Water.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Reuss; and sister-in-law Jule Reuss.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Ollin Peterson

Ollin Peterson

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ollin Peterson, 38, O’Neill, formerly of Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Private burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

Benny Einspahr

Benny Einspahr

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Benny Einspahr, 97, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.

Charlotte Walton

Charlotte Walton

COLERIDGE — Graveside service for Mrs. LaVern (Charlotte) Walton, 89, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Jerry Kudera

Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

John Conroy

John Conroy

OCONTO — Services for John C. Conroy, 93, Oconto, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto. The Rev. Jose Chavez will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eddyville.

Kathryn Shald

Kathryn Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Kathryn “Tootie” Shald, 86, formerly of Stuart, will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart in the spring. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Lillian Spreeman

Lillian Spreeman

LINCOLN — Services for Lillian E. Spreeman, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in Andrew Cemetery at Friend.

Shirley Mastny

Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Jolene Burns

Jolene Burns

Memorial services for Jolene F. (Hoferer) Burns, 77, Essex, Iowa, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex. The Rev. Edward Bastedo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Essex Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara