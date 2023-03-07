STANTON — Services for Lawrence L. “Butch” Reese, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and America Legion Post 88.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Lawrence Reese died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1932-2023
Lawrence Leo was the son of Alden and Sophie (Jensen) Reese born on Sept. 14, 1932, in Norfolk. He attended District 54 and Stanton Community Schools. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1953 to 1955. He started his training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., spent 18 months in Germany and then was honorably discharge back home.
On May 20, 1955, he married Jeanette (Jerry) Carol Mewis at the New England Congregational Church. During the marriage, they spend all their life in Stanton. They were blessed with two sons, Kevin Reese of Stanton and the late Dennis Reese.
In fall 1988-89 Lawrence and Jeanette hosted a foreign exchange student from South America.
He worked for Alvin O’Brien, Moore’s Trucking, 4X4 Feed Company, Farmers Union Co-op of Stanton and Moorman’s Feed Trucking. From 1969 to 1980, he trucked for himself and then he was employed by CTC Trucking until he retired from trucking. He was a diehard trucker and received several awards for driving. After retirement, he drove grain truck for a local farmer Mike Herbolsheimer until 2021.
Butch was an active volunteer fireman for 20 years. He was an active VFW Post 3602 member. He was a 4-H Leader for about 40 years and was an active FFA alumni member. He was always involved in whatever his family loved to do. He was their biggest supporter. Butch and Jeanette were the grand marshal in the July 4th Parade in 2012.
Survivors includ a son, Kevin Reese of Stanton; sister Darlyn Bretschneider of Norfolk; sister-in-law Jan Reese of Stanton; brother-in-law Keith (Irene) Mewis of Stanton, Judene Mewis of Norfolk and daughter-in-law April Reese of Stanton; grandkids Adam (Kristi) Reese of Stanton, Bethany (Chris) Hasebroock of Stanton, Kyley Reese of Stanton, Kody Reese of Stanton, Ashly Reese of Stanton; great-grandkids Collin and Harper Hasebroock of Stanton, Kenlee and Olive Reese of Stanton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Butch was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeanette Carol Reese; son Dennis Reese; parents; brothers and sister.
