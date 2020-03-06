Lawrence Polt

PIERCE — Services for Lawrence A. Polt, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Plainview Manor.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.