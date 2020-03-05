Lawrence Polt

PIERCE — Services for Lawrence A. Polt, 91, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Plainview Manor.
NORFOLK — Services for Alfredo Ramirez, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
WISNER — Services for Rodney Lofquest, 60, rural Wisner, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
RAEVILLE — Services for Viola E. Pelster, 97, Raeville, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Alfredo Ramirez, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
FREMONT — Services for Sandra F. Kiichler, 81, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Mary Elizabeth “Mari” McGrath Jessen passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years in Battle Creek. No services will be held, per her wishes. She will be cremated and buried at the St. Leonard’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Madison next to her mother, Sophia Dieter McGrath.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jackie Auman, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Korey Eriksen, 35, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.