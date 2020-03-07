Lawrence Polt

PIERCE — Services for Lawrence A. Polt, 91, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
He died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Plainview Manor.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Lawrence A. Polt, son of Joseph and Elizabeth (German) Polt, was born April 21, 1928, in Pierce. He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Pierce.
After Lawrence’s schooling, he farmed until being drafted into the U.S. Army on May 24, 1951. While in the army, Lawrence started creating ornamental iron works as a hobby. During his life, he made and donated many iron works to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
After being honorably discharged from the army on April 17, 1953, he returned to Pierce to continue farming with his dad, Joe, and brother, Art. He enjoyed singing and entertaining as a member of the Four Salts quartet.
Lawrence was also a charter member in starting the Pierce Thresher Bee.
He married Marion Kay Wanke on May 31, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. He and Marion started Grandma Polt’s Canned Beef, using an old family recipe.
Lawrence was the originator of the sanctioned Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pulls on the local, state, national and international levels. He continued to farm until he was in his mid-80s. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He would often be heard saying “come again.”
Lawrence was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, where he served as lector and EME for several years, taught CCD, was part of the church choir, parish council, Catholic Order of Foresters, Third Degree Knights of Columbus in Pierce, Mnsr. Robert Burns Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus in Norfolk and American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72 in Pierce.
Survivors include his spouse, Marion Polt of Pierce; children Kathryn Polt and dear friend Rolando of Harlingen, Texas, Annette (John) Nystedt of Flagstaff, Ariz., Frances (Mike) Lambrecht of Osmond, Daniel (Sheila) Polt of Pierce, Alvin (Teresa) Polt of Pierce, Stephanie Polt and dear friend Patricio of Plainview; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth; his stepmother, Mary; his brother, Arthur; his sister, Mary Jo (Duane) Putjenter; and a sister-in-law, Rose Ann Polt.
Organist for the service will be Celine Fehringer playing congregational hymns “On This Day Oh Beautiful Mother,” “The Prayer of St. Francis,” “Ava Maria” and “Battle Hymn Of The Republic.”
Casketbearers will be Justin Lambrecht, Chance Lambrecht, Micah Nystedt, John Polt, Colby Johnson, Kenyon Polt, Damian Polt and Woodland Nystedt. Honorary casketbearers will be Nathanael Nystedt, Monica Bomar, Danielle Prater, Tyrin Nystedt, Elizabeth Polt and Josephine Polt.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.