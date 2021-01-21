NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lawrence McGowan, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lawrence McGowan, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WAUSA — Services for Helyn Wakeley, 93, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate.
BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
O’NEILL — Services for Helen McCart, 95, Norfolk, formerly O’Neill, were at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lawrence McGowan, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
BOW VALLEY — Services for June E. Lange, 81, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
HARTINGTON — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
NORFOLK — Private services for Ray L. Haddock, 85, Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.