Lawrence Kuchta

RANDOLPH — Services for Lawrence J. Kuchta, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Restricted visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. Christian wake at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2020
Lawrence Joseph Kuchta was born Aug. 2, 1931, on a farm near Menominee, the son of George and Caroline (Haberer) Kuchta. He attended Tip Top country school and Holy Trinity School in Hartington.
On April 26, 1954, he married Shirley Sauser at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. They farmed east of Hartington until 1958 and then moved to their current home where they farmed and Lawrence completed his last harvest 10 days before his death. They also had a dairy operation for many years.
They were blessed with five children: Lavon, Rick, Jim, Vickie and Larry. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church of Randolph and Knights of Columbus of Madison.
Lawrence loved gardening, auctions, playing pitch, visiting, farming, fish fries and anything with raisins. His greatest joy was his family, however, a close second was playing pranks, telling jokes and making people laugh.
He had his first double bypass heart surgery in 1983. In the following 37 years, he beat the odds and overcame many heart issues. How could someone with a poor heart have such a heart of gold?
Survivors include his spouse, Shirley of 66 years; his children, Lavon Litel of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Jim (Janet) Kuchta of Randolph, Vickie (Rick) Troyer of Wisner and Larry (Vickie) Kuchta of Canby, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bob Kuchta of Hartington; sister-in-laws Dee Graff of Lincoln, Lenie (Bob) Wiechelman of Coleridge, Sharon Sherer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother-in-law Bob (Sandie) Sauser of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his son, Rick in 2006; a great-grandson, Cody Troyer in 2008; his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, Nick and Dorothy (Warnish) Sauser; brothers Jerome (Lucille) Haberer and Clarence; and sisters Inez and Irene (Irvin) Reifenrath.
Pallbearers for the funeral will be his grandsons: Andy Kuchta, Josh Kuchta, Nick Litel, Travis Arduser, Lucas Troyer, Kody Kuchta, Ross Kuchta and Wade Kuchta. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.