Memorial services for Lawrence Jordan were Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Church of the Holy Cross, with the Rev. Will Stuever officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Nebraska.
1934-2022
Lawrence L. “Larry” Jordan, 87, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Thorne Care Center. He was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Winside, to Leo and Marion (Behmer) Jordan.
Larry graduated from high school in Carroll in 1952. In 1954, he joined the U.S. Army and served for two years. Following the military, Larry earned his degree from the University of Nebraska. He worked in banking for 49 years in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas. Larry worked for First National Bank in Hutchinson for 31 years before his retirement on Feb. 19, 2005. He was a recognized collector of toy farm equipment and was featured in publications. Larry was a member of Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson.
On Jan. 3 1974, he married Jeane Woodall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They shared 48 years together.
Larry is survived by: wife, Jeane Jordan, Hutchinson; daughters, Julie, Union Star, Mo., Sheri, Olympia, Wash.,; granddaughter, Abby, Olympia Washington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brothers, Richard and Robert Jordan.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Elliott Mortuary & Crematory of Hutchinson, Kan., was in charge of the arrangements.