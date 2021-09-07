You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence Jenkins

Lawrence Jenkins

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Lawrence Jenkins died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1940-2021

Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Jenkins was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Denver, Colo., to James and Grace (Johnson) Jenkins. He was educated in the Denver public school system. He began a career as an over-the-road truck driver. In 1977, Larry moved to Nebraska with his family and started working at Nucor/Vulcraft. He spent many years as a truck driver before he retired to further his education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He pioneered the truck driving certificate program at Northeast Community College.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.

In 1958, Larry was united in marriage to Garnet Dickinson, the mother of their five daughters. He began serving in the U.S. Army that year and was honorably discharged in 1960.

In 1992, Larry was united in marriage to Donna Schneider. She died Nov. 17, 1993. In 1996, Larry was united in marriage to Jane Mapes. She died Dec. 26, 2018.

Larry loved Jesus. Together, Larry and Jane had a passion for helping and serving their community. Larry loved working with the jail ministry, mentoring people in Alcoholics Anonymous and bringing people to the Lord. Larry and Jane had a blessed marriage. They loved traveling and visiting family and friends, and Larry loved capturing the moments of friends and families lives through the lens of his camera. He also loved golfing, bowling and reading.

Larry was an active member of Northern Heights family. He invested in many lives. He made a difference to the Northern Heights body. Larry had a great sense of humor and was loved by many.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Linda LaRoche of Rapid City, S.D., Kay (Joe) Sullivan of Grand Junction, Colo., Carol (Kyle) Hodges of Warsaw, Va., and Maryanne (Jef) Whittle of Rapid City, S.D.; sisters Carol Dobbins and Sharon Wadholm; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses Donna Jenkins and Jane Mapes-Jenkins; and daughter, Julia Hadcock.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Duane Dorr

Duane Dorr

PAGE — Services for Duane Dorr, 96, Page, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military honors by the Page American Legion Post 315.

Merlin Johnson

Merlin Johnson

SPENCER — Services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Merlin Johnson died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Donald Groninger

Donald Groninger

NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Groninger died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence.

Kevin Huey

Kevin Huey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kevin G. Huey, 62, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lawrence Jenkins

Lawrence Jenkins

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by t…

Ben Burdick

Ben Burdick

AINSWORTH — Services for Ben R. Burdick, 94, Johnstown, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Private burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Kathleen Frank

Kathleen Frank

WAUSA — Memorial services for Kathleen A. “Kathy” Frank, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date.

David Bender

David Bender

HUMPHREY — Services for David Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lena Braun

Lena Braun

NORFOLK — Services for Lena Braun, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara