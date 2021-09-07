NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Harvest View Drive in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Lawrence Jenkins died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1940-2021
Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Jenkins was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Denver, Colo., to James and Grace (Johnson) Jenkins. He was educated in the Denver public school system. He began a career as an over-the-road truck driver. In 1977, Larry moved to Nebraska with his family and started working at Nucor/Vulcraft. He spent many years as a truck driver before he retired to further his education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. He pioneered the truck driving certificate program at Northeast Community College.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960.
In 1958, Larry was united in marriage to Garnet Dickinson, the mother of their five daughters. He began serving in the U.S. Army that year and was honorably discharged in 1960.
In 1992, Larry was united in marriage to Donna Schneider. She died Nov. 17, 1993. In 1996, Larry was united in marriage to Jane Mapes. She died Dec. 26, 2018.
Larry loved Jesus. Together, Larry and Jane had a passion for helping and serving their community. Larry loved working with the jail ministry, mentoring people in Alcoholics Anonymous and bringing people to the Lord. Larry and Jane had a blessed marriage. They loved traveling and visiting family and friends, and Larry loved capturing the moments of friends and families lives through the lens of his camera. He also loved golfing, bowling and reading.
Larry was an active member of Northern Heights family. He invested in many lives. He made a difference to the Northern Heights body. Larry had a great sense of humor and was loved by many.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Linda LaRoche of Rapid City, S.D., Kay (Joe) Sullivan of Grand Junction, Colo., Carol (Kyle) Hodges of Warsaw, Va., and Maryanne (Jef) Whittle of Rapid City, S.D.; sisters Carol Dobbins and Sharon Wadholm; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses Donna Jenkins and Jane Mapes-Jenkins; and daughter, Julia Hadcock.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.