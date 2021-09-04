NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Lawrence Jenkins died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.