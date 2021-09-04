You have permission to edit this article.
Lawrence Jenkins

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, and VFW Post 1644.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Lawrence Jenkins died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mary Louise Hill

Mary Louise Hill

NORFOLK — Services are pending for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, with Home for Funerals. Mary Louise Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Norfolk.

Lyle Trautman

Lyle Trautman

WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services Lyle W. Trautman, 65, Hoskins, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Dale Goodwater

Dale Goodwater

NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

LeAnn Daniels

LeAnn Daniels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Russell Hauf

Russell Hauf

WISNER — Services for Russell L. Hauf, 61, Pilger, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Russell Hauf died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.

Yvonne Klug

Yvonne Klug

NIOBRARA — Services for Yvonne Klug, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

David Ring

David Ring

STUART — Graveside services for David E. Ring, 57, Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.

Faye Saar

Faye Saar

BASSETT — Services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment be at a later date in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

