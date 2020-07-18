Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO AROUND 109 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT
ILLNESSES TO OCCUR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT
OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG
CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES
UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL
SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT
REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE
OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION.
HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1.

Lawrence Henery

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence E. “Red” Henery, 81, Battle Creek, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mr. Henery died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Lawrence Zavadil

CROFTON — Lawrence R. Zavadil, 90, Crofton, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home on the farm surrounded by family members. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Private family committal servic…

Leola Stingley

NORFOLK — Services for Leola M. Stingley, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. She died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Dale Gilsdorf

Dale Gilsdorf

HUMPHREY — Services for Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, Humphrey, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Ho…

Ronald Forbes

Ronald Forbes

NELIGH — Graveside services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Harold Buettner

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Harold P. Buettner, 74, Primrose, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Primrose. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. W…

Ronald Nissen

Ronald Nissen

GARLAND —  Services for Ronald Nissen, 63, Garland, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland. The Revs. Greg Volzke and David Dobbertien will officiate, with burial in the parish cemetery in Garland.

Loren Dunklau

WAYNE —  Services for Loren L. Dunklau, 80, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Ronald Forbes

TILDEN —  Services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Shelby.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

