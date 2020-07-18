Lawrence Henery

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence E. “Red” Henery, 81, Battle Creek, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mr. Henery died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CROFTON — Lawrence R. Zavadil, 90, Crofton, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home on the farm surrounded by family members. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Crofton, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Private family committal servic…
NORFOLK — Services for Leola M. Stingley, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. She died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Services for Dale L. Gilsdorf, 70, Humphrey, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Ho…
NELIGH — Graveside services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. The Rev. Tim Lillard will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Harold P. Buettner, 74, Primrose, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Primrose. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. W…
GARLAND — Services for Ronald Nissen, 63, Garland, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland. The Revs. Greg Volzke and David Dobbertien will officiate, with burial in the parish cemetery in Garland.
WAYNE — Services for Loren L. Dunklau, 80, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
TILDEN — Services for Ronald Forbes, 77, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Shelby.