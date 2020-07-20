Lawrence Henery

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence E. “Red” Henery, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1939-2020
Born May 7, 1939, in rural Antelope County, he was the son of Kenneth I. and Marjorie J. (Trube) Henery. He went to country school in rural Antelope and Pierce counties and graduated from Plainview High School in 1956. He then attended trade school in Lincoln.
He married Jeanne A. Thompson on Oct. 29, 1960, in Yankton. After Lawrence and Jeanne got married, they lived in the Plainview and Creighton areas on the family farm. In 1963, they then moved to Norfolk, where Red got a job working for Bungie installing field tile. They were later divorced.
He then went on to work construction for a few years before getting a job and working at Vulcraft, where he worked for five years before starting his own construction company in 1976. Throughout his many years of working construction, he also enjoyed having some cattle and farm ground.
Besides being an avid classic car enthusiast, Red also enjoyed John Deere Tractors, camping, and watching Dale Earnhardt, whom he had got to meet in person. He was a member of the Corvette Club and Camping Club.
Survivors include his children, Mike (Peggy) Henery of Norfolk, Mark (Rachelle) Henery of Norfolk and Mick (Dale) Coy of Norfolk; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Joyce (Rodney) Brand of Foster and Kenneth LeRoy (Carol) Henery of Springfield, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Marjorie; his brother, Eugene; and his dear friend, Judy Stewart.
Recorded music will be “Amazing Grace” by Alan Jackson, “How Great Thou Art” by Alan Jackson and “On The Wings Of A Snow White Dove” by Ferlin Husky. Casketbearers will be Zach Henery, Dalton Henery, Garrett Henery, Riley Coy, Jared Gubbels and Don McHugh.
