You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawrence Haberman

Lawrence Haberman

YANKTON — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, 75, of Coleridge, formerly of Yankton, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery in Aten.

Visitation will begin an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.

He died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

———

Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, the son of Lawrence and Marcelene (Hellman) Haberman, was born on July 8, 1945, in Yankton. He received his early education in country school in Nebraska and graduated from Yankton High School. He attended business school in Rapid City, S.D., and then joined the Army National Guard and served for eight years. It was during this time that he was united in marriage to Karen Larson on July 29, 1967, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee.

Larry worked as a long haul trucker for many years and loved driving his semi truck and drinking his Coke. His favorite past time was fishing, as well as driving and working with his rig. Larry loved to challenge others, and while at the nursing home in Coleridge he enjoyed giving the nurses and the aides a hard time, and they enjoyed it as well.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen Haberman; his daughter, Lori (Dustin Folck); his son, Michael (Amanda); his grandchildren, Matthew (Alyssa) and Morgan Schenkel, Cutter and Ariat Haberman and Macklin Folck; his great-grandchildren, Riley Schenkel, Alice and Louis Dangel; his aunt, Arlis Hellman; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two sisters (at birth); and one great-granddaughter, Madison Jo Folck.

Online condolences may be made at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Karen Wiselka

COLERIDGE — Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Glenn Sazama

Glenn Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Osmond City Cemetery, Osmond, with military r…

Helen Howard

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Services for Helen A. Howard, 94, of Emerson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer.

Joy Engel

OMAHA — No services were held for Joy E. (Kauffman) Engel, 81, of Omaha, formerly of Norfolk. Kremer Funeral Home of Omaha was in charge of the arrangements.

Lawrence Haberman

Lawrence Haberman

YANKTON — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Haberman, 75, of Coleridge, formerly of Yankton, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will follow in the Aten Cemetery in Aten.

Donald Benck

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Benck, 92, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Shirley Donner

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Shirley Ann Donner, 67, passed away peacefully at the Monument Health Sturgis Care Center Hospice on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Geraldine Christensen

Geraldine Christensen

WAYNE — Private family services for Geraldine Christensen, 98, of Wayne will be held Friday, Aug. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne.

Lyle Meyer

Lyle Meyer

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Lyle J. Meyer, 69, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-