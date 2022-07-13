Lawrence Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Lawrence John “Larry” Gubbels, 80, died June 23, 2022.
A graveside inurnment service with military honors was held at St. Francis Cemetery on July 7 in Randolph.
1942-2022
Larry was born June 21, 1942, at Randolph, the son of Leonard and Ellen (Lenhoff) Gubbels. He was a 1960 graduate of St. Jane Frances de Chantel High School in Randolph. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and was given a honorable discharge in August 1962.
He married Paula Sue (Wattier) Rasmussen on Nov. 11, 1963. They had a son, James L. Gubbels, and divorced in 1988. Larry owned and operated Gubbels Construction in Norfolk until 1988, when he then moved to Lincoln. In Lincoln, he was a manager for SealRite Windows and a construction inspector for Waverly until his retirement.
Survivors include a son, James (Brenda) Gubbels; grandsons Austin and Kaden Gubbels; a brother, Gail (Neta) Gubbels; and nieces Tracy White, Kari Miller and Sara Hoffman.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Gubbels, and his mother, Ellen (Lenhoff) Gubbels.