RANDOLPH — Graveside services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Gubbels, 80, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Frances Cemetery in Randolph. Military honors will be conducted.
Lawrence Gubbels died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
LINCOLN — Services for Agnes L. (Hoffmann) Schleppenbach, 100, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at The Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. There will be rosary recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Visitation will be…
WAYNE — Services for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Joanne Baier died suddenly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis E. Heimes, 75, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Heimes died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne H. Hopkins, 92, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Marilyn J. Bodenstedt, 88, Yankton, formerly of Wayne, and her spouse, Robert E. Bodenstedt, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Kenneth Jacob, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki D. VonMinden, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Vicki VonMinden died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lyle Brandt, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Lyle Brandt died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.