Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
He died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.