COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Lawrence Eggen

Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

He died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1935-2020

Live streaming will begin at 11 a.m. on the First Trinity Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.

Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, son of Marvin and Clara (Brunke) Eggen, was born on March 18, 1935, in Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and then served his county in the U.S. Navy.

On May 16, 1959, Larry was united in marriage to Thelma Jean Peters at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two children, Jill and Lance.

Larry and Thelma resided and worked in Omaha until 1960, when they moved to San Diego, Calif., where they worked and lived until 1962. In 1962, they moved back to Bloomfield, where Larry managed the Standard Service Station for his brother, Don. In 1966, they moved to Creighton to accept the job of a Standard Oil agent in that area. In 1976, he bought out Standard Oil and became a Standard Oil Jobber, where he delivered fuel to farmers in the area and eventually opened up the Standard gas station on the main street of Creighton.

Larry eventually retired from Standard Oil but throughout the years enjoyed many other jobs like hauling cattle for Dale Carpenter, being a maintenance person for Bruce Park Terrace and a substitute mail carrier for the Creighton Post Office.

Larry and Thelma were members of Zion Lutheran Church and later became members of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, where they were married.

Larry was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151 and American Legion Post 74.

Larry enjoyed all the customers he had through his Standard Oil business. Through the years, Larry and Thelma enjoyed the friends they made in Creighton and McAllen, Texas — from sitting around just talking and sharing all their experiences to playing board and card games like Michigan Rummy, Aggravation and Hand & Foot. Time spent with these great friends always started and ended with a smile on their faces and many laughs in between.

Larry is survived by his children, Jill (Brian Edmondson) Phillips of Olathe, Kan., and Lance Eggen of Grand Island; two grandchildren, Cailee (Eggen) Gieselman and AJ of Bloomfield and Tanisha Jean Thompson of Carroll, Iowa; three great-grandchildren, Kennedie, Amelia and Rowan Gieselman of Bloomfield; and his siblings, Don (Bev) Eggen of Bloomfield, Gary (Jan) Eggen of Crofton and Carma Sazama of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clara Eggen; an infant brother, Joey; and his spouse, Thelma.

Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Larry’s guestbook.

Tags

In other news

William Sohl

YANKTON — William W. Sohl, 60, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.

Francis Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.

Gerald Priest

AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Gerald E. “Jerry” Priest, 86, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Victoria Robertson

Victoria Robertson

NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, 56, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Lawrence Eggen

Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Lawrence Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Viola Wegner

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Private services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate.

Donald Walton

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donald J. Walton, 94, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, services will be private. Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ple…

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-