Lawrence Comas

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Comas, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and the American Legion Post 16 Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel. Masks are requested at the service.
He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1951-2020
Lawrence was born Nov. 7, 1951, in Chicago, to James Lawrence and Marilyn Ruth (Johnson) Comas. He graduated from Luther South High School in Chicago. Larry earned a bachelor’s degree and almost completed a master’s degree from Wayne State College in history.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Aug. 28, 1969, until April 16, 1972.
Philosopher, poet, artist and friend — Larry lived in Socratic, thoughtful dialogue with the people and the world around him. His creativity and conversation enriched the minds and brightened the days of many souls over the years. He was Christian in his faith, highly valued his sobriety and the recovery fellowship at 303 Madison Ave.
Larry is survived by his brother, Paul Comas of Cliffside Park, N.J.; sister Monica Fullmer of Centennial, Colo.; cousins Linda Bergman Meaden of Balaton, Minn., Bonnie Borchard of Minnetonka, Minn., and David Okun of Niles, Ill.; and dear friends, the Rev. Jeff (Kim) Warner, Mark Hamilton, Russ Schwartz, Cecilia Weston Van Fleet and Zem Sedriks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert “Bob” Comas.
A special thanks to all of Larry’s caregivers over the years at the Norfolk Regional Center and the Norfolk Veterans Home.
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals Facebook page.
