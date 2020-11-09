Lawrence Comas

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Comas, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and the American Legion Post 16 Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel. Masks are requested at the service.
He died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.