NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence Carstens, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
HARTINGTON — Services for Wayne M. Schrempp, 85, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Marlene “Molly” L. Prothman, 82, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Dusatko, 96, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Lucille Cunningham, 94, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SPALDING — Services for Prudie A. Bernt, 90, Spalding, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis L. Hintz, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Wonnacott will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.