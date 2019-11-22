Lawrence Carstens

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence F. “Red” Carstens, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
1946-2019
Red was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Norfolk to Lawrence Herman and Betty (Teadke) Carstens. He was raised in Pierce and the family eventually moved to Norfolk. He attended Norfolk Public Schools.
Red married Reta M. Fink on Sept. 3, 1967, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. He then went to work for Clark Brothers and moved mobile homes. He had been operating a gasoline transport. He enjoyed detailing and driving his trucks. Red will be remembered for his big heart.
He is survived by his spouse, Reta Carstens of Norfolk; a son, Jared (Christina) Carstens of Norfolk; a daughter, Audra Marr of Norfolk; a brother, Randy (Sue) Carstens of Canton, Wis.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
