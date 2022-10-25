Lawrence Canfield Jr.

Services for Lawrence E. “Larry” Canfield Jr., 82, will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas. The Rev. Jennifer Hageman will officiate.
Private visition for the family will begin at 10 a.m. and public visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, prior to services, at the church.
1940-2022
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Lawrence (Larry) Edwin Canfield Jr, at the age of 82, went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Larry was born in Dixon, Ill; on Jan. 12, 1940, to Isabelle (Ives) and Lawrence Edwin Canfield Sr. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Dixon, where he attended elementary school and first found his love for athletics. The family moved to South Chicago, where Larry wrestled, played football and baseball for Bloom High School, helping his football team become state champions his senior year. His athleticism provided him a scholarship to play three sports at Midland College in Fremont, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in education.
Larry’s love of sports, leadership skills and love of helping young kids, led him to obtaining his master of science degree in physical education at Wayne State College in Wayne.
Larry spent much of his career as a coach and teacher and as the assistant vice principal and activities director at Norfolk High School in Norfolk, where his accomplishments were many, including Athletic Director of the Year.
Larry created the first high school athletic/music booster club in the state of Nebraska and was a published author and clinician at many workshops promoting and teaching how to form effective booster clubs. He always told people, “If you love your job, you never have to go to work a day in your life!”
Larry’s true passion was being a mentor and helping young kids. He was heavily involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters as a board member, Norfolk Booster Club (VP), Special Olympics as a board member, Christian Fellowship of Athletes as a board member and was a Junior Achievement volunteer.
Larry loved his family, friends and church. He taught swimming lessons, driver’s education, coached baseball, basketball, wrestling and football. He also taught his kids and grandkids how to fish, swim, play ball and poker. His love for fishing prompted him to create Canfield’s Canadian Fishing Enterprises, which he shared with family and friends for 18 years.
Since moving to Las Vegas, Larry became very active in Society of St. Stephen Ministry at his church to help serve those less fortunate. He was also an usher and church council president.
Larry is survived by his loving spouse of 39 years, Donna Canfield; daughters Amy (Norman) Stoll of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Jody (Mike) Petersen of Yutan; son Brian (Dr. Elena) Canfield of Magnolia, Minn.; stepchildren Dr. Jeff (Connie) Harrison of Omaha, Darci Harrison of Norfolk, Brad (Didi) Lyon of Norfolk and John (Jennifer) Lyon of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Olivia Behrens, Samantha and Logan Stoll, Michael, Emily, Maximus and Amelia Canfield, Craig and Adam Harrison, Grayson, Bridger, Sutton, Harper and Cooper Lyon, Sofia and Ellie Lyon, Racheal and Blake Peterson; and great-grandchildren Hadley, Rhett and Corbin Harrison and Audrey and Leah Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-Law Don Novotny; sisters Mickey (Faith) Pollock and Georgia Maxson; and brothers-in-law Russ Pollock and Fred Maxson.
A luncheon for family and friends will be held in Fellowship Hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Society of St. Stephen Ministry and/or Trinity United Methodist Church of Las Vegas, Nev.