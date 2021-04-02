Lawrence Borer

ELGIN — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Borer, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Hagemann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #229 and VFW Post #5816 of Elgin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.