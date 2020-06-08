Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.

* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.

* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Lawney Hoppe

Lawney Hoppe

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawney Hoppe, 80, Wausa, will be at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Public visitation without family present will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.

1939-2020

Lawney Ray Hoppe was born at the Lutheran hospital in Norfolk on Dec. 12, 1939, to Walter “Pete” and Vera Hoppe. He passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Lawney lived on a farm all of his childhood. From a newborn to sixth grade, he lived on a farm 1-½ miles south of Wausa and went to school in Wausa. From seventh through 12th grade, he was on a farm 1-½ miles south of Magnet. Lawney went to the Magnet school his seventh and eighth grade years and spent his high school years at Randolph. He graduated in 1958 from Randolph Public School. After his graduation, Lawney went to work for the grocery store in Bloomfield. He then went to work for M & M Motors in Wausa.

While working in Wausa, he met the love of his life. On June 25, 1960, he married Karen Bauerly at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield.

They lived the first years of their married life in the back apartment of the Commercial Hotel, while Karen’s parents lived in the front apartment and ran the hotel. In 1964, Karen’s parents built the Four Seasons Motel in Bloomfield and moved there, and Lawney and Karen moved to the front apartment and began running the hotel.

In 1966, Lawney and his brother, Don, bought a building on Sherman Street and started their own mechanics shop called Hoppe Motor Company. Lawney would work on tractors, and Don would work on cars, and they both worked on everything in between. In 1973, they built a new shop up the street from the hotel and ran the business until they retired in 2008.

In the early to mid-1970s, Lawney and Don coached the local girls softball team for several years. He also played on the men’s fast-pitch softball team and the co-ed slow-pitch softball teams through the years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. The only regret was not getting his pilot’s license but treasured the times his friends would take him flying. In his older years, Lawney loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His eyes would just shine when the great-grandkids came to see him!

Lawney served on the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department from 1961 until he passed. He was very proud of his service in the fire department and served as chief off and on for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus through the church in Bloomfield.

Left to cherish his memory are his five children, Lora (Randy) Rohde of Fordyce, Jane (Dennis) Haselhorst of Osmond, Ed (Missy) Hoppe of Osmond, Jeff (Ann) Hoppe of Fremont and Rich (Brenda) Hoppe of Osmond; his grandchildren, Chris (Alyce) Rohde, Alex (Amy) Rohde, Kimber (Nick) Hohenstein, Alissa Haselhorst, Emily (Taylor) Nelson, Amanda (Jarrod) Paulsen, Emmett Hoppe, Ethen Hoppe, Samantha (Chris) Smith, Abby Hoppe, Josh Hoppe, McKayla, Wyatt and Sydney Hoppe; great-grandchildren Bailey Rohde, Tresden, Brooklynn and Kaylee Rohde, Brock and Teagan Nelson, and Nox, Lux and Kix Paulsen; brothers Jack (Joyce) Hoppe and Joe (Sharon) Hoppe; sisters Cora Swanson, Lynda (Dennis) Brady and Cindy (Gary) Slobodny; sisters-in-law Ann Hoppe and Marsha (Jack) Dahlseid; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; spouse Karen in 2018; a granddaughter, Shayla Haselhorst; a brother, Don Hoppe; and brothers-in-law Roger Swanson and Dave Bargstadt.

Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Lawney’s guestbook.

Tags

In other news

Tom Tiefenthaler

SPENCER — Services for Tom Tiefenthaler, 75, Omaha, formerly of Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue.

John Wells

NELIGH — Memorial services for John Wells, 67, Neligh, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

Joan Sieler

LYNCH — Graveside services for Joan Sieler, 84, Sun City, Fla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate.

Rebecca Thunker

CROFTON — Private services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Tomas Torres

NORFOLK —  Services for Tomas Torres, 51, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Carolyn Doerr

OSCEOLA — Services for Carolyn V. Doerr, 91, Osceola, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osceola. The Rev. Dan Cloeter will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.

William Kingsbury

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Military rites will b…

Alice Hoffman

NORFOLK — Private services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be held under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michael Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-