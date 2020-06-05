WAUSA — Services for Lawney Hoppe, 80, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
In other news
PILGER — Services for Cynthia Husmann, 65, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Lawney Hoppe, 80, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.
PIERCE — Public graveside service for Mary E. Blank, 85, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Jackie Samway will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Alice Hoffman, 92, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Largo, Fla.
WISNER — Memorial services for Dr. Stephen Becker, 67, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Frances Shapiro, the former Frances Rosenthal, was born in Norfolk 100 years ago, and passed away there on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She had recently celebrated her birthday, marked by 100 red balloons.
AINSWORTH — Services for Judy J. (Campbell) Rau, 66, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Louis H. Heithoff, 89, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Mark McKercher will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legi…