Lavonne Slagle

LAUREL — Services for Lavonne F. Slagle, 86, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda L. Sparr, 72, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Biehl will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Graveside services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
ALBION — Private graveside services for Julie A. Krohn, 76, Albion, will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Albion. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
TECUMSEH — Graveside services for Kristin K. (DeFreece) Brommer, 60, Mount Ayr, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Tecumseh Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Melvon Vollbrecht, 100, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
MANLEY — Memorial services for Dale Bagwell, 82, Syracuse, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Crossroads Bible Church, 17040 Hwy 1, in Manley.
TILDEN — Services for Helen C. Fowlkes, 95, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Tilden.
WAUSA — Private graveside services for Doris E. Poellot, 92, Bloomfield, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.