Lavonne Slagle

LAUREL — Services for Lavonne F. Slagle, 86, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue an hour prior to services Saturday.

She died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

Lavonne Faye Slagle was born on June 24, 1933, in Wisner, to Gustav Christian Fredrick and Mary Johanne Margarethe (Greve) Laase. She grew up on a farm north of Wisner and attended Cuming County Rural School District 24 and then Wisner High School.

Lavonne stayed at home to help her parents with her nine brothers and sisters. She also babysat for several area families prior to her marriage.

On June 17, 1953, Lavonne married Roland David Slagle in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rollie went into the service and upon his discharge, they moved to West Point, where they farmed. In 1982, Lavonne and Rollie moved to Wakefield, where they owned and operated The Lounge Bar & Grill for around three years. In 1987, they moved to Laurel, where they owned and operated the Big Red Motel for close to 10 years.

Lavonne also worked at the Wagon Wheel restaurant in the evenings and worked at the Laurel schools as a janitor and in the kitchen. She retired at the age of 75.

Lavonne was a member of the United Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a collector of china, assorted knickknacks, and she enjoyed gardening and doing crossword puzzles.

Lavonne is survived by her spouse, Rollie Slagle of Laurel; a son, Mike (Julie) Slagle of Osmond; her daughters-in-law, Sherry Jarose of Fremont and Marcia Klein of Bellevue; a son-in-law, Chuck Suing of Laurel; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ruby (Kenny) Jurgensen of Wisner, JoAnn Walter of Nickerson and Jane (Jerry) Kotik of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sons, Gale, Dan, Gerald and Jim Slagle; a daughter, Cindy Suing; her mother- and father-in-law; sisters Elaine Meier, Mylet Bargholz and Bonnell Peck; her brothers, George Laase, Donald Laase and Gene Laase; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Hart.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Jason Slagle, Andrew Slagle, Zachary Slagle, Dan Slagle, Corey Slagle, Justin Slagle and Chet Suing. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Amy Johnson, Sara Griess, Mandy Moore, Amber Mullen, Britney Hart and Erica Slagle.

You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.laurelulc.org/live-stream.

