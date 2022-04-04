OAKDALE — Services for LaVonne K. Pitzer, 73, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. LaVonne Pitzer died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Susie J. Lange, 48, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.
NORFOLK — Services for Terry Norris, 66, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Erika Crosley, 88, of Niobrara will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery at Niobrara.
WAYNE — Services for Arnold R. Marr, 95, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Marjorie Rayer, 103, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Eunice M. Deuel, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Randy Rasmussen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Paul H. Kahler, 75, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
