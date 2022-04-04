WOOD RIVER — Services for LaVonne R. Peters, 89, Kearney, formerly of Wood River, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River. The Revs. Craig Stephens and John Rasmussen of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney will officiate. Burial will be in the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Wood River.
LaVonne Peters died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Brookestone Gardens Retirement Community in Kearney.
Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League at Grace Lutheran.
1932-2022
LaVonne Ruth Peters was born Oct. 12, 1932, at Wausa, to Carl H. and Emma (Wrick) Frevert. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. She attended School District 8 in rural Wausa and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1950. She worked at the Union Telephone Co. in Bloomfield for three years.
LaVonne married Luther F. Peters on Sept. 6, 1953, after Luther returned from serving in Korea. They were married at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The couple made their home there until 1958 when they moved to Wood River. They owned and operated Peters Hardware and Appliance for over 50 years.
LaVonne was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wood River, where she taught Sunday school, confirmation and Bible school. She also was active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and on the Altar Guild.
LaVonne was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wood River Women’s Club, Nebraska Bowling Association and Wood River Ladies Golf Association. She loved gardening, ceramics, traveling, camping and spending winters in Arizona. She also enjoyed watching all sporting activities, especially her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Douglas of Grand Island, Rodney (Rhonda) of Kearney, Wendell (Connie) of Phoenix, Ariz., Bradley (Linda) of Kearney and Richard (Jayne) of Kearney. Also surviving are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Other survivors include Lois Frevert of Bloomfield and Alton Peters of Lincoln.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her spouse, Luther in 2009; parents; sisters and brothers-in-law Arlynn and Herman Lauck, Audrey and Lawrence Lauck; brother Clifton Frevert; and grandson Jeff Peters.
